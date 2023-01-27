Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Walsall boss Michael Flynn knows all about causing an FA Cup upset against Leicester after his Newport County team dumped Brendan Rodgers' side out in the third round in 2019.

The Foxes' league form since the World Cup has been poor but James Maddison returned from injury in their draw with Brighton last weekend and he makes a huge difference.

Walsall have only lost one of their past 13 games in all competitions and they will fancy a shock, but Leicester really need this win and I think they will be ready for them.

Krept's prediction: 0-3

No shocks here!

