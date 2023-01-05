'Southampton win will only be significant if we build on it'

Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest's win over Southampton is only significant if his side build on it going forward, starting with Saturday's trip to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool in the FA Cup.

Reflecting on Forest's first Premier League away win of the season, Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I’m buzzing. It was an important win and one that we longed for with the away form which clearly hasn’t been good enough.

"One win doesn’t mean we have solved the problem now but at least we know what it takes to win away from home and we have got to build on that now.

"It will only be significant if we build on it. It’s a start away from home. We’ve made a good step forward now, the first one can sometimes be the most important but only if you build on it.

"It’s good to go and play a cup game and then we have the [Carabao Cup] quarter-final a few days later. The players are enjoying each other, enjoying the work and what we are trying to do. I only see positive things on the training ground and it’s good to see some returns coming on the pitch.

"The players just want to play, League Cup, FA Cup, the players love playing for this club. They have to otherwise I wont play them. The best day is game day and we are looking forward to going to Blackpool.

"Everyone is chomping at the bit to play, that’s what I want."