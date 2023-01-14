Brighton 3-0 Liverpool: What Klopp said

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Bad. Really bad. I can't remember a worse game. It's not difficult maybe. Brighton were the better team, it was well deserved. They played really well.

"It was a very organised team against a not very organised team. We gave the ball away, the spaces were too big and we couldn't push up. That is obviously not good, especially against a super well-drilled side like Brighton.

"They got more confident and we did the opposite. I can imagine they are very happy because it was a great performance and we made it too easy in too many moments.

"I had an idea to change the formation which was to try help the team. That was the idea. But we never did it properly. We were always a bit in between and that's the worst thing you can do. We could have done better but we didn't and that's why I looked the way it did.

"We need to be creative with the options we have. What I saw today from my team was that they were not really convinced by it. That's it.

What's going wrong? "How can you explain that? The same players played outstanding football matches but if things aren't properly organised then it can look like that. We were always a bit late and things like this. If you don't win key challenges and lose the ball too easily they are the two worst things that can happen in football. There is no formation that can solve that."

Are you concerned? "Yeah, how can you not be after a game like this? I cannot stand here and say it didn't happen. Of course, we have to be very concerned about it."