W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

Chelsea's co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are hard to get a handle on.

When they speak it tends to be at private equity conferences and tech summits and, since their bid to buy the club was announced, they've not been afraid to put their ownership in that context - it's a business, not a toy.

Recently, Eghbali lavished praise on Brighton for achieving more than their rivals with a fraction of the spending.

The owners' stated aim is to make Chelsea profitable and successful, and that will start with slashing wages and signing smart, not stupid.

Their model is the Red Bull system - seen in practice at the likes of Leipzig in Germany and Salzburg in Austria - and the Premier League teams run by the big brains of betting.

Yet so far, their actions have been more ex-Blues owner Roman Abramovich than Brentford's Matthew Benham.

They have largely ignored the obvious holes in the team and picked targets seemingly at random. They have then happily paid whatever it takes to sign them. The capture of Mykhailo Mudryk this week was a jaw-dropping example.

Perhaps, behind the scenes, these moves are all part of a grand plan which aligns perfectly with their ambitions.

From the outside, however, it's hard to square the talk with the walk.