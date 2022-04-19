Alex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Sunday's atmosphere, the fanfare and the sea of balloons was a reminder of the club's previous two heartbreaking finals.

Ian Wright, followed by Jason Puncheon 26 years later, gave the team unlikely leads from the bench, only for Manchester United to extinguish the fairytale endings.

Football often follows finances over tradition, and playing semi-finals at Wembley is no different.

On the surface, the fan experience has the grandeur of the main event - but, in reality, Palace had to conquer one of the best sides in the world in Chelsea, only to have Liverpool still waiting in the final.

Patrick Vieira's tactical shift to a five-man defence reflected that, looking to survive into the latter stages rather than taking a puncher's chance.

The team and crowd rarely felt under pressure until Ruben Loftus-Cheek's goal.

However, without the energy of Will Hughes or Conor Gallagher to turn to, the midfield became more disjointed with every substitution as the game slipped away.

The turnaround in fortunes in this team has been swift.

The head coach and sporting director are pulling in the same ideological direction and the summer will see a further overhaul of the squad, and possibly club ownership.

The cup run may be over, but Vieira has treated his squad as contenders and has played each game with the respect the FA Cup deserves.

The ovation and display from the losing fans at full-time showed he has the backing and belief of the fanbase to boot.

Maybe next year.