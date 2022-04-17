Newcastle v Leicester: Confirmed team news
There's just the one change for Newcastle as Ryan Fraser misses out through injury so Miguel Almiron comes in.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton, Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin.
Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Fernandez, Murphy, Darlow, Willock, Gayle, Longstaff.
Brendan Rodgers makes eight changes to the Leicester side that beat PSV in the Europa Conference League in midweek.
Just Kasper Schmeichel, Youri Tielemans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall retain their places.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Mendy, Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Daka.
Subs: Evans, Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Choudhury, Ricardo Pereira, Castagne, Jakupovic.