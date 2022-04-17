Newcastle v Leicester: Confirmed team news

Brendan Rodgers makes eight changes to the Leicester side that beat PSV in the Europa Conference League in midweek.

Just Kasper Schmeichel, Youri Tielemans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall retain their places.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Mendy, Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Daka.

Subs: Evans, Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Choudhury, Ricardo Pereira, Castagne, Jakupovic.