Wolves 4-0 Watford - Roy Hodgson reaction

Watford manager Roy Hodgson: "Wolves are a quality team. At half-time we were staring down the barrel of a gun.

"It was a wonder chip from Ruben Neves but at 3-0 you are in big trouble. All the goals are mistakes, some are clearer mistakes than others.

"It was disappointing in every respect. We have a very sad dressing room. It gets hard when your players don’t care enough, but we are not in that position yet. We have to hold our hands up that we are not good enough at times, but not that they don’t care.

"These players need to feel anxiety because we are running out of time."