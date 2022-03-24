Chris Pajak, The Redmen TV, external

Predicted points: 94

Predicted position: 1st

As the title race begins in earnest, Liverpool are showing a ruthlessness that only the best Premier League sides can do. It’s been a marathon but we're heading towards the sprint and we've used Manchester City as our pacer thus far.

We're a long way from blowing teams away, but we're getting the job done with minimal fuss and effort - all while rotating our squad to great effect, which should mean we can let loose with everything we’ve got after the international break.

Great sides know how to win ugly - and make no mistake, this Liverpool side is great. The hunt for the quadruple is on but we're not there yet. There's a lot that could unravel it, starting with City in the league and then the FA Cup, but my hope is that Atletico may take more of City's focus than Benfica will take of ours.

There will undoubtedly be a bump or two in the road, but with the experience and quality we have, I'm backing our defence to keep it tight and the plethora of attacking options Klopp has at his disposal to make the difference when it matters the most.

This season could be the greatest in our lifetime. Let's hope it is.

