Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin says the results have been "incredible" after the Blues moved into the Champions League quarter-finals.

"Game after game they seem to get the job done which is really surprising considering everything else that's going on," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "It doesn't seem to be affecting them greatly.

"Then again, there are a lot of good players there and Thomas Tuchel is a very good manager."

Nevin does not pick Chelsea as one of his favourites to win the tournament but says he wouldn't be surprised if they did retain their title.

"They're perhaps the fourth best team left in," he said. "But with the organisation they've got and how even when they don't play particularly well, they manage to get through, they've always got a chance.

"In players like Kai Havertz as well, they've got players who stand up at special moments.

"As long as you do it on the day, it doesn't matter if you're not as good as Manchester City or Liverpool."

Nevin's full analysis is available on BBC Sounds from 1'28'00