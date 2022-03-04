David Moyes says Ukraine forward Andriy Yarmolenko has been training with the team but is "not ready" to play for West Ham at the moment.

The Hammers paid tribute to Yarmolenko before last week's win over Wolves and Moyes says they are continuing to support him after the Russian invasion of his homeland.

"We want to give him every opportunity with his family and his country," Moyes said as he prepares his team for the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

"He won't travel with us - I don't think he's quite ready.

"We can only give him our full support and we continually ask if there's anything we can do. It's really difficult because nobody has been in these circumstances before.

"I feel helpless in as much as we as a country, not just me as a manager, feel like we can't do enough.

"Coming into training sometimes makes things feel a bit better for him, and we want to do everything we possible can."