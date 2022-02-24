Burnley's win over Tottenham on Wednesday has thrown the Premier League relegation fight wide open according to Kieran Trippier.

The bottom seven teams are separated by just six points, with some sides still with games in hand.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Newcastle captain Trippier said: "With Burnley winning, it’s probably from Brentford down.

"It’s a dog fight and me and my team-mates know we’re in a fight. We have been on a good run at the moment but we need to continue that.

"We can’t worry about any other team and their results. We can’t affect that. We believe in ourselves and we have a lot of confidence at the moment.

Eddie Howe's side have the best record of the teams around them and are unbeaten in six Premier League games, but Trippier said they can't afford to be complacent.

He said: "To win three games on the bounce in the Premier League, no matter if you’re Manchester City or Liverpool, is difficult and we’ve managed to do that but we need to build on that.

"We can’t let our foot off the gas. We need to keep pushing and we’ve spoken about that in the dressing room. We need to keep improving game by game because we know how difficult the Premier League is.

"We know how tense it is but we believe in ourselves as a team that we can keep pushing. Saturday is no different against Brentford. It’s a massive game."

