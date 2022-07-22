'This signing completes the puzzle' - your thoughts on Lingard's arrival

We asked for your thoughts after Nottingham Forest signed Jesse Lingard on a free transfer.

It's safe to say most of you are absolutely buzzing:

Dave: Signing Lingard is a real statement, reckon we can stay up if the players gel. Lingard, Awoniyi and Johnson is a scary frontline and got the defence already. Just feel we need a bit more in midfield and we're going places.

Tim: What an unbelievable signing! A true international standard player that would walk into any team outside of the top four. He has Premier League experience and a serious point to prove. Perfect upgrade for Zinckernagel. Confident this signing completes the puzzle and ensures we won't go down. Chairman really has put the money where his mouth is.

Ray: Jesse Lingard in, WOW! I’ve got goosebumps, what a signing. This guy has been so underrated by previous managers he will bring so much to the squad, unquestionably a stellar signing. Forest youngsters will learn so much from him. Exactly what we needed#, now bring in Kieran Davis.

Dan: Statement of intent that we’re not looking at just making up the numbers in the Premier League and going to give it a good go. If he can reproduce the form he showed at West Ham on loan it will be a tremendous signing and one-year deal makes sense for all parties.

Paul: Concerned about Lingard to be honest. Seems contrary to the other signings who are younger and investments for the future. United want rid for a reason and I'd be concerned about his ego and affect on the squad.