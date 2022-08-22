Heart of Midlothian "want to compete with the best teams possible" by overcoming a 2-1 deficit against Zurich in the Europa League play-off.

Should Hearts lose the tie, which will be decided in Thursday's second leg at Tynecastle, they will drop into the Europa Conference League group stage.

"It's an opportunity to achieve something with the club and get the club back to where everyone involved with Hearts thinks it should be," said Haring. "We as players want to be there as well.

"You want to compete with the best teams possible. If you get the chance to qualify for the Europa League, that's definitely the chance we want to take.

"There's been clubs playing in Europe who are not the size of Hearts.

"When I signed for Hearts, that was a big, big target and that's where the club wants to be. That's the next step for us as a team and us as a club, to be there regularly."