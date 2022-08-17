BBC Radio Newcastle's Aflie Joey spoke to lifelong Newcastle fan Kevin Taylor, who was lucky enough to meet Joelinton at his house, after news of his Newcastle tattoos went viral.

Taylor, who has images of Alan Shearer, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton across his stomach, told Joey that "it wasn't a joke", he's just "a massive fan."

Speaking about why he chose Joelinton, Taylor said: "I just love the way that he plays and what he does for the team.

"He didn't have a great start but the turnaround has just been incredible."

The Magpies midfielder found out about Taylor's tattoos through a Brazilian reporter, who found it on social media, got in touch and ran an article on it.

The reporter then gave Joelinton the fan's number and he randomly text him to arrange to meet up.

"I couldn't believe it, I thought my mates were winding me up but he then sent his actual address."

In the Brazilian's front garden they took photos, before he got the training nets out and started playing football with Taylor's son.

On meeting the midfielder, he said: "Not many kids can say that they played football at Joelinton's house in the summer holidays.

"They hit the car a couple of times too!

"We also facetimed Bruno and he stuck his thumbs up at it, but they were talking a lot in Portuguese so I couldn't really understand it."

Taylor hasn't ruled out any future tattoos, but for now, he's happy enough with the Magpie trio across his stomach.

You can listen to the full interview here