'All about the result for Rangers'

Steve: All about the result today, good spirit if not the fluency of Wednesday's result. Achieved against a strange refereeing performance in the second half in particular, where he let some serious challenges go unpunished. Onwards with the winning momentum, which is all the Rangers fans could wish for.

Steven: Still not turning possession and chances into goals. Happy with collecting another three points but have to be more clinical in future. Won’t always find a way.

William: Well, you can see the players playing for each other again and more fight in them too.

Ray: Rangers have been very consistent since Michael Beale has been here. These games are good to get points in. Very hard, a bit of a scrappy game. Defender scored so goals are coming from all sorts of positions, it's good too see.