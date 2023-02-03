St Mirren v Hibs: Pick of the stats

Hibernian have only lost two of their last 15 Scottish Premiership clashes with St. Mirren (W9 D4), although those have been in their last four league meetings (W2 L2).

St. Mirren remain unbeaten in 11 home league matches (W7 D4), while only Celtic (36) and Rangers (32) have more home points in this season’s Scottish Premiership than the Buddies (25).

Hibernian are unbeaten in four league games (W2 D2), and are yet to go five without a league defeat under Lee Johnson, last doing so in September 2021 under Jack Ross (run of nine).