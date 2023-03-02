The best goal I've seen Bournemouth score...
- Published
Sam Davis, Back of the Net, external
The best goal I’ve seen AFC Bournemouth score was Matt Ritchie’s left-footed screamer in 2015.
In our first ever Premier League season as a club, this particular goal resulted in our first ever home win in the top flight. At home to Sunderland, a corner was half cleared from the visitors and Ritchie was waiting on the edge of the box, controlled the ball off his chest, swivelled beautifully, and smashed a volley past 6ft 8in goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon.
Not only was the technique incredible (and in keeping with Ritchie as a player), but it was a massive victory for us at the time and helped us kick on and survive in the Premier League when many anticipated relegation.