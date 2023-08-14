'It's not good enough' - May

Stevie May has insisted St Johnstone "have to be better" as his side fell flat to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Ross County.

After an embarrassing League Cup campaign - which means the Saints have a weekend off - Steven MacLean's side have lost their opening two league games, too.

"It's not good enough," the striker told SaintsTV., external "We didn't win enough first or second balls, we have to be better, Ross County deserved their win.

"It's about trying to right the wrongs. We don't have a game next week so it's about getting back onto the training field and get ourselves into a better position.

"Sometimes you want to get back out and try to put things right as quick as you can but if we can get a couple of bodies back, get some fitness into the new signings legs too since we haven't played too many games, it probably has come at the right time for us