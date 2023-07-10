Newcastle back in training with new season in sight

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Newcastle United players have returned to training this week as they prepare for another Premier League season and, crucially, a return to the Champions League.

The majority of the squad took part in fitness checks and a first session on Sunday, including Kieran Trippier who returned early after England duty. Joe Willock, Nick Pope and Sean Longstaff are still recovering from injuries that kept them out at the end of last season.

Other players who have been on international duty, including Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon have been given extra time off.

Newcastle will face Gateshead in their first pre-season match on Saturday before heading to Rangers on 18 July, and then flying to America for three games against Chelsea, Brighton and Aston Villa in the United States.

They’ll return home to host the Sela Cup on 5 add 6 August, welcoming Fiorentina, Villarreal and Nice to St James’ Park before their first league game at home to Villa a week later.