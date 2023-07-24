Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Philadelphia

Brentford began their Premier League Summer Series with a narrow 3-2 defeat by Fulham at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Cottagers took the lead when Harry Wilson curled into the top corner from the right-hand side of the penalty area.

Brentford levelled through Yoane Wissa before Bryan Mbeumo hit the post from the edge of the area.

Bobby Decordova-Reid restored Fulham's lead with an effort from the edge of the box, before Carlos Vinicius added a third.

Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer then scored from inside the box to make it 3-2.

Brentford next take on Brighton in Atlanta on Wednesday (22:30 BST kick-off), before a game against Aston Villa in Washington DC on Sunday (17:00).