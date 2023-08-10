Bournemouth have signed midfielder Alex Scott from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee, reported to be in the region of £25m.

The 19-year-old joins the Cherries on a "long-term" deal.

Scott has made nearly 100 senior appearances and won the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season award last season.

He will be unavailable to join up with his new team-mates for the start of the season because he is having a "period of rehabilitation" on a knee injury picked up in training.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told club media: "We are delighted to welcome Alex, who is one of the most exciting young players in Europe.

"He's a player who has vast experience at such a young age, with strong technical ability and a really good footballing brain.

"Alex will be an excellent fit in our system, and we're excited to see him continue to develop under Andoni's management."