Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The answer to this is the key to Manchester United’s season, I think.

Marcus Rashford had his best campaign in 2022-23. Will he replicate that and go even better, as Erik ten Hag believes he can? Others such as Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho need to contribute a decent amount, along with Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount. Anthony Martial needs to get fit - and stay that way.

And then there is Rasmus Hojlund. The general feeling around Cristiano Ronaldo last season was that the goals he did score came at the expense of the team. Wout Weghorst hardly got any. If Hojlund can make a significant impact in front of goal, it will obviously help United’s cause enormously.

But it is a gamble. Harry Kane would have been as big a guarantee of goals as it was possible to get. United chose to move now rather than wait to see if they could sign Kane later - and the overall package for Hojlund is far less.

Time will tell whether they made the right choice.