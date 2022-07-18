Erik ten Hag is delighted to have sealed the signings of Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez and believes they will “bring a lot” to Manchester United.

“Eriksen brings creativity in the squad and can play in offensive midfield or in a lower position,” Ten Hag told BBC Sport. “He has experience from different leagues, Italy, Holland and especially England.

“He will bring a lot to the team and will affect our possession and also out of possession.”

Ten Hag knows Martinez well after managing him at Ajax and does not think he will have trouble adjusting to the demands of the Premier League, despite standing at 5ft 9in, seven inches shorter than new team-mate Harry Maguire.

“He is a warrior who will bring aggression and contribute to the team,” he said. “I think the fans will love it.

“He is a strong guy and duels are within his capabilities. There is also his motivation – that is really high.

“He will bring that motivation to the team.”

