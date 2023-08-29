Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

It feels like no matter what Newcastle United do, how they play or what happens, we just can’t beat Liverpool! It is some 15 matches now against the Reds with no win - and if they didn't get the job done last weekend, will they ever?

The Magpies dominated the game, chance after chance, hit the post a few times - but, ultimately, they didn’t make the extra-man advantage count. It should’ve been all wrapped up in the first half, but those missed opportunities gave Liverpool confidence, in particular super-sub Darwin Nunez. The Geordies were left scratching their heads exiting St James' Park, wondering how they hadn't even got a draw.

The fans have since been questioning Eddie Howe's substitutions in that critical second half which saw star man Sandro Tonali and goalscorer Anthony Gordon taken off. Newcastle didn’t look the same afterwards, and Klopp ended up silencing Howe and assistant Jason Tindall.

This feels like a big momentum shift missed, a chance to really stake our claim against the big guns gone by. It feels as though as long as Klopp is in charge, Newcastle can’t beat Liverpool. They can’t beat the curse.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. The Toon Army have the Champions League draw to look forward to on Thursday. Let’s hope for some better luck in that competition, or bring on Real Madrid!