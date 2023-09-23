Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is MMA star and Aston Villa fan Fabian Edwards.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

This is a must-win game for Manchester United, and also a high-pressure one - particularly for their manager Erik ten Hag to get the doubters off his back.

Essentially, United need some good performances as well as some points. So far, they just haven't been up to the standard required.

United haven't been unlucky this season, where you are left thinking they have deserved more from the games they have lost. Instead, the opposite has been the case and they have been fortunate in the games they have won.

It feels unimaginable that they will lose again, for the fourth time in a row in all competitions, but they should not be dropping points at Turf Moor - full-stop.

Burnley are still without a win and, while I was impressed by their attacking play in their draw with Nottingham Forest, I still have reservations about them at the back.

Defensively, I don't know if Vincent Kompany's side are strong enough to stay in the Premier League which is why I think United will pick them off - and there will be a huge sigh of relief from Ten Hag if they do get over the line.

Fabian's prediction: United are not having a great time of it but I still think they will win this one. 1-2

