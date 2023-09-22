The Luton team on BBC Three Counties Radio have been previewing Saturday's Premier League game against Wolves at Kenilworth Road.

Simon Oxley gives his thoughts on who could make Rob Edwards' starting XI: "One assumes [Carlton] Morris will keep his place while [Jacob] Brown probably did enough in general play to warrant a start against Wolves.

"Does Rob Edwards stick with [Tahith] Chong? Or does he go with [Chiedozie] Ogbene? We could use Ogbene in a more defensive role to counteract the pace of Pedro Neto, who ran Liverpool all over the show. There has been a lot of talk this week about Ogbene being clocked as the second-fastest player in the Premier League.

"[Mads] Andersen has got the height which is a big thing. If they don't have [Elijah] Adebayo, then Andersen's height is a bonus for attacking and defending set pieces."

Listen to the full discussion here