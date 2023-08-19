Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Bournemouth

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

I watched Bournemouth's draw with West Ham last weekend and, after all the hype, I was a bit underwhelmed by the Cherries under new boss Andoni Iraola.

It was Iraola's first game in charge, but I didn't really know what to make of them - maybe that will change here?

I will see for myself because I am at Anfield to cover this one for Radio 5 Live but, even if Bournemouth are better this time, I am expecting Liverpool's attacking players to make the difference. The Reds can use their bench too, and they have so many options up front.

There might still be chances for the Cherries, though. Liverpool were brilliant in the first half against Chelsea but they were disappointing after the break.

It looks like they are bringing Wataru Endo in from Stuttgart to play at the base of their midfield after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

At the moment, that is one area where they look short and it's the reason I am not going with them to get a clean sheet. I'm saying Dominic Solanke will score a consolation for Bournemouth, against his old club.

Anish's prediction: I can't see anything other than a win for the Reds here. Liverpool look lethal going forward with their new signings in midfield. 4-0

