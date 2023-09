Dundee manager Tony Docherty admits he was "sick of the sight" of Brendan Rodgers during his first spell at Celtic, when Docherty was Aberdeen assistant, but the Dens Park boss is glad to see Rodgers back in Scottish football. (Record), external

Docherty is looking forward to testing himself "against the best" at Celtic Park on Saturday. (Courier - subscription required), external

Read Friday's Scottish Gossip