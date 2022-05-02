Everton 1-0 Chelsea: Pick of the stats

Everton have beaten Chelsea in four successive Premier League games at Goodison Park, their best winning run at home against the Blues in the league since 1973 (also 4).

Three of Chelsea’s six Premier League losses this season have come in their last six games (W2 D1), the same number of defeats the Blues suffered through their first 28 league games of the season (W17 D8 L3).

Only Liverpool (18) and Newcastle (15) have won more Premier League points at home than the Toffees since Frank Lampard’s first Everton game at Goodison Park on February 12th (13). Everton have won four of those seven matches under Lampard (D1 L2).