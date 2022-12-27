Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Team news

Manchester United are without defender Lisandro Martinez, who is still celebrating Argentina's World Cup win.

Fellow World Cup finalist Raphael Varane could return and Harry Maguire faces a fitness test after missing the midweek EFL Cup match with illness.

Full-back Diogo Dalet is a doubt with a hamstring injury, while winger Jadon Sancho remains unavailable.

Nottingham Forest's Wayne Hennessey is set to start in goal as Dean Henderson is ineligible to face his parent club.

Serge Aurier is struggling to overcome a calf complaint and Cheikhou Kouyate is definitely out with a hamstring problem.

