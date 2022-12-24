'Championship football could be looming' - Your views

We asked you for your thoughts after Friday's 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock, here's a flavour of what you had to say...

Jim: 2-0 up, ten men, easy... aye right. It seems we cannot finish off against ten men. It's starting to look worrying unless we bring in some quality. It's looking scary now.

Andrew: Disgraceful. 2-0 up against ten men and cannot close the game out. This is not the first time. Unfortunately the time has come for either the manager to resign or be shown the door. This would enable a new incumbent to have the January window.

If no action is forthcoming, the board need to accept that Championship football could be looming.