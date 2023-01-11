'It spurs you on' - Taylor still haunted by Hampden near miss

A shock semi-final victory over Celtic this weekend would go some way to easing Kilmarnock defender Ash Taylor’s anguish over a Hampden experience that still haunts him.

The defender was part of the Aberdeen side who succumbed to Tom Rogic’s last-gasp winner in the 2017 Scottish Cup final as Celtic completed an unprecedented invincible treble.

Yet it could have been so different had the Dons made the most of a glaring chance when Jonny Hayes played a second-half cutback slightly behind Kenny McLean, who was unable to convert into the open goal.

"Of course, when people ask about that moment between Jonny Hayes and Kenny McLean, if he scores that we go on to win it,” said Taylor.

"Unfortunately we didn't and Rogic goes up the other end and scores and it is just those fine moments in cup finals that defines the game and it spurs you on to try to taste that success.

"I think that year, when I mention it, it is always there because we were so close against such a good Celtic team at that time.

"It was my last game in my first spell at Aberdeen and it will always sit with me, but it is important that we put in the performance on Saturday that we can try and get something from it."