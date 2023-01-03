Analysis: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

Newcastle battled hard to earn a point at league-leaders Arsenal with a dogged defensive display at Emirates Stadium.

Tensions were high as Newcastle frustrated the home side, who felt they had two penalty decisions go against them.

But in a game ultimately lacking in final-third quality and clear opportunities, Newcastle were well organised and showed why they are genuinely in the conversation for a top-four spot.

Manager Eddie Howe, and the travelling Toon Army, will be delighted with a result against in-form Arsenal which sees his side hold onto third spot in the league.