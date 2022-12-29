Boyle backs capital rival Gordon to return 'better & stronger'

Hibs winger Martin Boyle has sent a message of support to Craig Gordon after the Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper's double leg break.

Boyle is also recovering from long-term injury, having suffered an ACL tear in November that ruled him out of Australia's World Cup campaign.

The 29-year-old cited social media abuse from across the Edinburgh derby divide as he told BBC Scotland: “I’d like to wish all my best to Craig Gordon, he took a nasty one at the weekend.

“I’m on social media, it’s not ideal, I’ve seen some of the comments. I’ve received some as well. He’s pushing 40, he’s probably not on social media.

“I’ve read some of the comments that I’ve received and it’s not nice. He’s a big boy and I’m sure he’ll be back better and stronger.”