Former Scotland forward James McFadden says "we are getting to see the best of Scott McTominay" when he represents his country.

After no goals in his first 35 games for Scotland, Manchester United's McTominay has now scored five in his last four games under Steve Clarke, his latest coming in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Georgia.

"Of late, he’s been more advanced, been allowed to get forward and he has such power in his running," said McFadden.

"Even when he’s getting in those areas, his finishing is outstanding, it really is.

"Left foot, on the stretch, always going away from him and he just bends it into the near post. He doesn’t panic. A tremendous finish.

"When he plays for Manchester United he’s a defensive midfielder either in a one or a two. When he was playing there it was with Fred, who is similar in that he’s better going forward.

"McTominay is going to play there because he’s asked to play there. When he’s coming away with Scotland he’s free to go on the attack. I think you get that freedom to go and express yourself and we are getting to see the best of Scott McTominay in a Scotland jersey.

"His history was playing as an attacking player, as a striker or a number 10 and you can see why."

