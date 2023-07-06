We asked for your suggestions on Crystal Palace's best bargain signings.

Here are a few of your ideas:

James: I think the best signing Crystal Palace have ever made in my lifetime has to be the mighty Ian Wright. He's an absolute legend and a down to earth individual.

George: Arguably one of the best value signings for Palace was Damien Delaney, who was signed during our promotion season and a mighty figure in defence in the Premier League. He was considering retirement before joining Palace. Remember his goal in the 3-3 against Liverpool?

Ed: It has to be Zaha! I have been supporting Palace ever since I understood football (in the 2014-15 season) and he has always been the man you could rely on. My favourite thing about Zaha is that he grew up in Croydon, a true Palace lad. During the eight years he has been at Palace he has proven to be a very special and skilful player.

Grant: Easily Darren Ambrose. We got him on a free, 53 games played in his first season, 20 goals scored in that same first season and he scored the goal that kept us up after a 10-point deduction. He scored what Gary Neville called "the best goal scored at Old Trafford", the same goal that knocked Man Utd out of the League Cup.