Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo says he will use his experiences at Rangers as a means of helping younger players such as Romeo Lavia.

Aribo spent three years with the Glasgow club before moving to the Premier League with Saints this summer.

"Rangers is up there with he most pressure you can play for a club," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"Playing in the Europa League final was a big one. I feel like I have adapted to that.

"I don' feel much pressure necessarily anymore. Of course in moments you will feel it. Now it's jus about playing well.

"At Rangers I was away from home for the first time. Senior members helped me settle. I think it's important for growth, developing, adapting to your situation - it's never easy going away from home.

"I see Romeo now as a little brother. I am going to look after him. If he is ever struggling he knows he can speak to me."

Aribo has played in both Saints' league games so far this season and stressed the late comeback against Leeds last weekend was key, adding: "It shows that everyone wants to fight together. It's amazing to see."

