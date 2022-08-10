County's Randall suffers leg fracture
Ross County full-back Connor Randall is facing a "significant period of time" out of action after suffering a fractured bone in his leg.
The former Hearts man, who has started both County's opening two Premiership games this term, sustained the injury during the weekend defeat to Celtic.
The Dingwall club confirmed the 26-year-old is now on "his road to recovery".
We can today confirm that Connor Randall has suffered a fractured bone in his leg during Saturday's match with Celtic that will keep him out for a significant period of time.— Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 10, 2022
Connor has now started his road to recovery and we know he will come back stronger than before 💙 pic.twitter.com/tTSlMyuf7y
