County's Randall suffers leg fracture

Ross County full-back Connor Randall is facing a "significant period of time" out of action after suffering a fractured bone in his leg.

The former Hearts man, who has started both County's opening two Premiership games this term, sustained the injury during the weekend defeat to Celtic.

The Dingwall club confirmed the 26-year-old is now on "his road to recovery".

