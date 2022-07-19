Newcastle beaten by Mainz in Austria

Newcastle's final pre-season match in Austria ended in a 1-0 defeat by Bundesliga side Mainz.

In his first start for the Magpies, Sven Botman impressed with a block to deny Jonathan Burkhardt shortly after the break.

But Delano Burgzorg scored the winner not long after, slotting under Martin Dubravka after Newcastle were hit on the break.

Joelinton, Jonjo Shelvey and Callum Wilson all came close, but the Magpies couldn't find a breakthrough.

Eddie Howe's side return to action on 26 July when they face Benfica in Lisbon, before hosting Atalanta (29 July) and Athletic Bilbao (30 July) at St James' Park.