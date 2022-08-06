Analysis: Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa

Lorraine McKenna, BBC Sport

This is the first full season Steven Gerrard gets to stamp his authority on Aston Villa, following his appointment as head coach in November 2021.

Villa picked up three wins and scored nine goals in Gerrard’s opening games in charge, but an inconsistent run of just two victories in 11 matches at the end of season left him calling for his side to be more ruthless and clinical.

Unfortunately, his words do not seem to have sunk in with his squad just yet.

Villa looked off the pace from the opening exchanges as Bournemouth were sharper to the ball and threatening in attack. A spell of good pressure towards the end of the first half was encouraging, and French midfielder Boubacar Kamara showed his potential on his debut. But over the course of 90 minutes, the travelling supporters were far from entertained.

One of Gerrard's concern will be the performance of playmaker Philippe Coutinho. The midfielder was a hit at Villa Park during his loan spell last season and now that his move from Barcelona has been made permanent, the Villa boss needs the 30-year-old to prove that the £17m transfer fee was worth the money. The Brazilian's showing at the Vitality Stadium, however, will not be added to his showreel.