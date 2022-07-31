Van Bronckhorst hopes to have reinforcements for Euro opener

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst expects to have more options for Rangers' Champions League qualifier first leg away to Union Saint Gilloise on Tuesday night after being without several players for the Premiership opening win at Livingston.

Ridvan Yilmaz, the left-back signed from Besiktas, will join up with the squad prior to the trip to Belgium.

Midfielder Rabbi Matondo will also take part in training after missing Saturday's Livingston game with a knock, while Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos continues his recovery from the thigh injury that required surgery last season.

"We will have Ridvan Yilmaz training with us today (Sunday), Rabbi Matondo as well," said Van Bronckhorst.

"Morelos has already been training with us a couple of days, in parts of the training.

"And we can take a bigger squad in Europe so we have more players to choose from and we have to see if those players are fit enough to travel."

Tom Lawrence, who made his competitive debut following his move from Derby County, knows improvement is needed for the third round qualifying trip to Belgium.

He said: "We will need to play better than we did on Saturday and I am sure we will be fine. The second half we showed our character and resilience."