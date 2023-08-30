Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Bournemouth finally have their first win under Andoni Iraola, after coming from behind to win 3-2 at Swansea in Tuesday's Carabao Cup second-round tie.

Iraola's team selection was interesting, in that he made seven changes to the starting XI, where some of his predecessors would likely have made 10 or 11. Lewis Cook, Gavin Kilkenny and James Hill, any of whom might have expected to start in such circumstances, were only on the bench, while there were no development squad players named as substitutes, even in a competition where it has become commonplace for most clubs to "throw the kids in".

Indeed, Iraola was concerned enough after a poor first-half showing to make a triple substitution at the interval, with Cook on to replace Joe Rothwell in the problem "defensive midfield" role that desperately awaits new signing Tyler Adams' return to fitness, and first-teamers Dominic Solanke and Milos Kerkez also on to help turn the Cherries' fortunes around.

With more than half-a-dozen summer signings already through the door, Bournemouth look unlikely to make drastic changes before the transfer window closes, with focus instead on who might be leaving Vitality Stadium.

Forward Jamal Lowe looks the most likely to depart. Having spent the second half of last season on loan at QPR, the Jamaica international has not been given a squad number this season and was not involved in the cup tie where he might have hoped to have played a part. Clearly not featuring in Iraola’s plans, a move to a Championship club would seem to suit all parties.