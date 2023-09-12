In the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast, Gaz Drinkwater is joined by Stretford Paddock's Jay Motty to discuss squad options for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Rasmus Hojlund's debut for Manchester United against Arsenal impressed fans, who are interested to see who he could play with.

Motty said: "I think Facundo Pellistri is an obvious answer on the right, he's able to whip the ball into the box.

"If you're going to play Rasmus Hojlund, then having someone like Pellistri on the right-hand side, who looks to create chances, seems like a good option.

"He likes to fizz the ball in. He even set up Wout Weghorst last season, and only two people managed to do that.

"We've got Hojlund down the middle now, so maybe Rashford is marking him on the left, or he can go on the right and Sancho can come in on the left.

"There are options, [but] none of them shout at you. Pellistri is the go-to guy - but, in reality, he is unproven in the Premier League. It's not like he's someone we can rely on to give us 20 assists this season."