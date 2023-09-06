Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport: "Fifteen months since the new owners stepped in at Chelsea, they are still transitioning like no other top-level club I have ever witnessed. The loss to Nottingham Forest has them in the bottom half again, just like much of last season, so work remains to be done.

"There is a great skill in changing intelligently, while ensuring you don’t plummet in the meantime. Step up Liverpool FC. The entire midfield and attacking force has been changed in just over a season, yet just look at their current Premier League form.

"A 10-man win at Newcastle and a 3-0 canter against Aston Villa has them tucked in nicely in joint second position. Since February they have lost only two of 22 league games, with a 72% points return. These are comfortably top four figures, while integrating half of a new team. Jurgen Klopp can take a bow, but leave the lap of honour until later, it is still early days."

