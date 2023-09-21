On Domimic Calvert-Lewin's fitness and partnering him with Beto: "He's training well. I like to play with two strikers when possible but it has got to suit the team. In modern football, most teams play with a three in midfield. It is early but we are looking at it."

On speaking with the prospective new owners: "It was very casual. They made it clear that the deal has some way to go to reach its finality. It was just a feel of what I've learned here; others were involved. They were very honest."

On fan reaction to the takeover: "I think there will be mixed feelings. There were fans who were criticising the last regime heavily last season. Fans will be looking at this new regime thinking 'which way is it going to work?'"

On Jack Harrison: "He won't start, he's just back on the grass. His fitness looks good and he's clear-minded."