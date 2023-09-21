Newcastle v Sheffield United: Pick of the stats

Newcastle have lost both Premier League away games so far this season, just one fewer defeat than they suffered on the road in the whole of last season (W8 D8 L3). They last lost three in a row in April 2022.

Sheffield United have had fewer shots per game than any other Premier League side this season (8.2), while also facing more shots than anyone else in the division (114).

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games against promoted sides (W7 D7) since a 2-1 home defeat to Leeds in January 2021.

Sheffield United have played more long passes than any other Premier League side this season (303), with only Luton (19.7%) playing a higher share of their passes long than the Blades so far (19.6%).