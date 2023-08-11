Postecoglou confirmed Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich is "imminent", but the deal doesn't change his plans "dramatically" as they had been planning for this "for a while".

He added: "It's best Harry speaks for himself. No doubt he is one of the greats for this football club and that doesn't change. His record stands for itself."

Asked whether he had tried to convince Kane to stay since he arrived, he said: "I didn't see the point. I had a conversation with Harry the first day I arrived and he was upfront and honest and so was I. You got the feeling then that he had sort of made up his mind if the clubs could come to a decision."

On the vacant captain's armband, he said: "Leadership is very much a thing that is transferable between the group. The youngest player can even show those qualities too."

The Spurs boss says he will make his decision on the captaincy on Saturday.

He also feels other players will now have to share the load in front of goal, adding: "Sometimes when an opportunity presents itself you have to take it. I'm not expecting one player to step up and cover the absence of Harry Kane. It's about how we can become a strong combined offensive force. We have some strong attacking players and Richarlison is one of them."

Postecoglou won't be putting "specific goals down" for the season, but his main aims will be to "try and build a team that hopefully plays football that excites our fans and brings success to this club."