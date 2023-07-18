Liverpool will not accept below market value for Henderson

Jordan HendersonGetty Images

Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Liverpool are determined not to let captain Jordan Henderson go on the cheap, amid links with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Henderson is thought to be a target for Al-Ettifaq, but no talks are taking place about the midfielder between the clubs.

The Anfield club view the 33-year-old, who has two years left on his Reds contract, as an integral member of the team.

He will not be allowed to leave for a fee Liverpool see as being below market value, especially considering some of the prices already paid this summer for players moving to the Saudi Pro League.

The £10m figure being reported falls short of Liverpool’s valuation for Henderson, who is with the squad on their training camp in Germany.

