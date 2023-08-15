The expectation on Chelsea has to be to at least qualify for the Champions League next season after their outlay on players exceeded £900m with the acquisition of Moises Caicedo.

That's the view of former England captain Steph Houghton, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club that sort of money has to bring success.

"When you spend almost a billion pounds on new players, you have to at least push for the Champions League," she said. "I don't know if that is the expectation from Chelsea fans but it certainly has to be from outside.

"This is a totally new team. Reece James and Ben Chilwell look like the main players with Thiago Silva also in there but aside from that everyone is new."

New York Times journalist Rory Smith agreed, saying: "It is too much of a price to pay to be saying you are fourth best. But then the age profile is very significant and Thiago Silva must feel like everyone's grandad.

"My concern is twofold. You don't look at the squad until it is complete and the other is that I do not understand when this process of spending huge amounts stops.

"The rewards are not that great for this level of output."

