Aberdeen 1-3 Celtic: Manager reaction

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "It was a very good win for us. Obviously, a difficult game. We showed a good mentality in the game. Really good goals and a better second half for us.

"Kyogo [Furuhashi] is an elite striker - his movement, everything about him. He's so alert, really clever. He plays that offside position well and if you make a mistake, he can punish you.

"We'll see how [Reo Hatate's] calf is. [Cameron Carter-Vickers] just felt a tightness in his hamstring so we didn't want to risk it any more."